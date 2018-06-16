‘You’re a corporatist!’: Elon Musk declares himself a socialist, Twitter loses it

Elon Musk’s attempts to declare himself a socialist while also describing people of that political persuasion as “depressing” were met with derision on Twitter, with social media users keen to point out evidence of his capitalism.

Tweeting Friday, Musk described self-proclaimed socialists as “depressing, have no sense of humor & attended an expensive college.” When asked what he would call himself, Musk said “a socialist,” prompting hundreds of responses from people disagreeing with his own assessment.

Those who proclaim themselves “socialists” are usually depressing, have no sense of humor & attended an expensive college. Fate loves irony. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2018 A socialist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2018

Twitter users called the Tesla and SpaceX founder a “corporatist,” and didn’t hold back in highlighting myriad ways in which he appears to be the extreme opposite of a socialist.

#ElonMusk I became a socialist like most from experiencing rank inequality as I was born in a slum that circled the coal mine where my dad worked-endured being made a child labourer at the age of 7, ate from rubbish bins & on my 18th birthday joined the RAF and fought Hitler https://t.co/QAItoinRXU — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) June 16, 2018 No, you are a corporatist. You game government to extract subsidies for trendy projects then use that to trick capital market investors into thinking you have profitable businesses — cricketfan (@batanball) June 16, 2018

A socialist who shoots expensive cars into space, yeah right.

ppl say, you are funny, I agree, that was the funniest thing I've read in a long long time. — Random (@Bitheadz) June 16, 2018 do literally one thing to redistribute the means of production — D.R.E.A.M. (@eubiotics) June 16, 2018 For example, they don't find it funny when billionaire assholes stop their workers from unionizing https://t.co/dA87XSuBZQ — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) June 15, 2018

Many pointed to examples of Musk’s seemingly extravagant spending, including launching a red sports car out into space, and his recent comment that Tesla employees didn’t need to unionize. The United Auto Workers union (UAW) filed a complaint against Musk in May, accusing him of threatening to take benefits away from those who join a union.

Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2018 Socialists and their right to unionise right?Never mind the near full automation in the future. — 𝖡𝖺𝖽 𝖧𝗈𝗆𝖻𝗋𝖾 (@AtStevie) June 15, 2018

Elon Musk describes himself as a socialist.



A socialist billionaire who hates unions.



Nah mate 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vpI1LkIXtF — Mark Richardson #GE18 (@markiepants) June 16, 2018 Socialism vs capitalism is not even the right question. What really matters is avoiding monopolies that restrict people’s freedom. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2018 There is considerable confusion between wealth as consumption & wealth as labor allocation. By latter measure, anyone in govt whose budget exceeds $1B is a billionaire. Government is the largest corporation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2018

The SpaceX CEO also tweeted that the government was in fact the largest corporation.

Musk is correct in calling himself a socialist in some ways, given the amount of government assistance he receives, despite his $21 billion net worth. His Tesla car company receives millions in tax incentives and breaks, while SpaceX receives federal contracts and has received subsidies from state governments.

Those who proclaim themselves as a rich successful genius are usually subsidized by California's goverment and making fake innovations for use US people taxes money foto saving tour enterprises instead of saving workers from people like you. — Javi Diaz (@JaviDiaz_21) June 16, 2018 Elon Musk proclaims himself a “socialist.” 👇 Musk's various ventures have sucked well over $5 billion from government coffers in form of subsidies. Time to get Mr. Musk out of taxpayers pockets! #MAGA#AmericaFirsthttps://t.co/GQRHwA7QPthttps://t.co/mgFC3UI65U — Robert Segovia (@RFSegovia63) June 16, 2018

