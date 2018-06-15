Banksy print thief filmed walking artwork out of gallery (VIDEO)

The moment a thief steals a Banksy print from the walls of a Toronto gallery and strolls out with the artwork in his hands has been captured on CCTV.

The footage, released by Toronto Police, shows how brazen the art thief was. First shown walking into the exhibition space, his face hidden by his hoodie and hat, he appears in the frame again seconds later carrying a large print.

He then walks straight out the door with his loot - an original print by the famous street artist. The theft occurred at about 5am Sunday, police said. They are urging anyone with information to contact them.

The ‘Trolley Hunters’ print was part of the Art of Banksy exhibit, and depicts hunters preparing to attack grocery shopping carts in a field. It’s valued at $45,000 Canadian dollars (USD$34,000).

The show was put together by the graffiti artist’s former manager Steve Lazarides and is said to be an unofficial exhibit as it is believed Banksy hasn’t endorsed it. Dubbed the largest collection of the elusive artist’s work, it consists of 80 original pieces, including some of his most iconic work like the Balloon Girl and Flag Wall.

