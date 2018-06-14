WhatsApp down: App crashes, outage reported in many parts of the world
People have been having trouble connecting to the app, as well as sending and receiving messages since 10:00 GMT, according to Down Detector, a website that oversees real-time issues and outages with all kinds of services.
A number of people took to social media to air their frustrations with the Facebook-owned service. There has been no statement from the company so far regarding the reported technical issues.
WhatsApp is a freeware and cross-platform messaging service that is used by about 1 billion people in more than 180 countries. Started as an alternative to SMS, the app joined Facebook back in 2014, but continues to operate as a separate service.
