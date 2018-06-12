‘Amazing footage’: Humpback whale bounds into air soaking gobsmacked tourists (VIDEO)

Whale-watching is not without its perils, as tourists aboard an Australian sightseeing ship discovered when they were drenched by an enormous leaping leviathan that came incredibly close to crushing their boat.

Cruising for marine animals off the coast of Port Macquarie, the tourists certainly got their money’s worth when a massive humpback whale rose from the sea, creating a huge wave.

Footage of the incident has been posted on Facebook by Port Jet Cruise Adventures, the company that ferries spectators around the area, showing how the leaping mammal almost fell on top of the vessel. Luckily enough, nobody was hurt and the splashdown just soaked the stunned tourists.

“Some amazing footage captured by Tash Morton on this afternoon’s whale watch,” the tour company said. “Wave Rider got a wash.”

One social-media user commented under the online video to say she was on the ship at the time. “It was so awesome. I’m at the front of the water splash,” she said.

“I’m still trying to pick my jaw up off the ground. That was insane,” another Facebook user wrote.

Port Macquarie is famous for its whale-watching, with many marine buffs travelling there to catch a glimpse of some incredible creatures.

