Trump v the world : G7 summit photo sparks meme frenzy

A photo from the G7 summit has gone viral for capturing a telling moment from the meeting of world leaders, although not everyone is in agreement about what it says.

The photograph shows President Donald Trump sitting with his arms crossed in a chair, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks down at him, her hands resting on a table between them. They are surrounded by other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Zweiter Tag des #G7-Gipfels in Kanada: Beratungen am Rande der offiziellen Tagesordnung #G7Charlevoixpic.twitter.com/5GiGF6zTHr — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 9, 2018

The photo was taken by German government photographer Jesco Denzel and was first shared on social media by Merkel’s spokesperson Steffan Seibert on Saturday.

The photograph proved popular on social media, with many commenting on how symbolic the photo is, given Trump’s relations with some of the leaders in the room following his new tariffs. A number of Americans apologized on behalf of Trump, while other people were inspired to get creative.

“Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help.” pic.twitter.com/DLc7YJFXqT — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 10, 2018

One person was most focused on Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton, and his unusual facial expression.

