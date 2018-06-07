Europe should stand up to US threats and defend interests, ex-Austrian chancellor tells RT

Europe should defend its interests from US policies that undermine the “international system of norms,” former Austrian chancellor Wolfgang Schuessel said on RT’s Worlds Apart.

Schuessel, who also served as president of the European Council, told RT’s Oksana Boyko that the Trump administration posed a serious threat to the “international systems of norms” and should not be allowed to disregard international law with impunity.

Criticizing Washington’s decisions to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and initiate a trade war with its Western allies, Schuessel said that Europe “should stand up and defend our interests.” He suggested that Europe could seek remittal through international bodies such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

The former Austrian chancellor also noted that souring US-Europe relations could provide an opportunity for Brussels and Moscow to increase economic, political and security cooperation.

