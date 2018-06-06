Saudi women get driving licenses – but still can't do these 8 things

Saudi Arabia has begun issuing driving licenses to women as it prepares to lift ban on female motorists. However, the move has illuminated other ways in which females are discriminated against in the notoriously strict state.

Ten women received the first Saudi licences on Monday, with about 2,000 more expected to join the new community of female drivers before the ban expires on June 24. The women already held driving licences from the UK, Lebanon and Canada, but had to take a driving test before having the right granted to them in Saudi Arabia.

While women can now vote and drive, the milestone is still tinged by oppression as women must still seek male permission to get a licence – as they are required to do for all other important decisions. Here are eight ways in which women are still discriminated against in the Gulf kingdom.