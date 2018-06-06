HomeWorld News

Police confirm 4 injured in blast at storage facility in Strasbourg, France

At least four people have been injured after a blast shook the storage facility of an agricultural company in Strasbourg, police have confirmed. Photos on social media show thick plumes of smoke coming from the site.

The explosion took place in a silo – a structure used for bulk storage of grain – on Wednesday morning. The local prefecture confirmed the incident on Twitter, urging people to avoid the affected area.

Earlier reports by local media suggested that at least 11 people were injured in the explosion. The information was later contradicted by police. “Eleven people were at the scene at the time of the incident, four injured (not eleven),” police wrote on Twitter.

The grain silo is owned by the Comptoir Agricole group, a major company in eastern France that operates throughout the Alsace region, in which Strasbourg is located.

Some 70 firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the explosion, which was followed by fire and large plumes of smoke, according to local media reports

