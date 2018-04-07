Several dead, around 30 estimated injured after vehicle plows into crowd in Germany (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A vehicle has rammed into a crowd of people in the western German city of Muenster. Several people have been killed in the incident, according to police.

Authorities have not provided any specific numbers, merely confirming the fatalities. Yet, according to the Rheinische Post, citing a police source, the number of those dead now stands at three. Around 30 people are estimated to be injured.

The incident took place in the center of Muenster. Police have cordoned off the area and asked people to avoid it. The nature of the incident remains “unclear,” police said in a Twitter post urging everyone to “avoid speculation.”

Photos from the scene appear to show a grey minivan, seen among scattered chairs and tables in a narrow street. The café in question, called the Kiepenkerl, is popular among locals and tourists. It is located in the historical part of the city. The street where the incident took place is also located in the vicinity of several major shopping centers.

#Kiepenkerl Es gibt Tote und Verletzte. Bitte den Bereich meiden. Mehr Infomationen gibt es hier. Wir sind vor Ort — Polizei NRW MS (@Polizei_nrw_ms) April 7, 2018

The driver of the vehicle has taken his own life, German police confirmed to the country’s DPA news agency. Authorities say that currently they are not looking for any further suspects, and that the danger is likely to be over.

The incident might have been a terrorist attack, the German Rheinische Post said, citing police sources. However, no official confirmation has been issued.

