Twitter reportedly down in parts of North and South America, Europe

Twitter has reportedly suffered an outage, with users in Western Europe, North America and parts of South America affected.

Down Detector, which provides updates on website malfunctions, reported issues for the social media platform just before 17:30 GMT.

Twitter is having issues since 11:54 AM EDT. https://t.co/hzxiFWNbaD RT if it's down for you as well #Twitterdown — DownDetector (@downdetector) April 6, 2018

It appears that some people have been unable to use Twitter, or at the very least see new posts on the platform.

A number of users, clearly capable of logging on, took to Twitter to announce the bizarre state of their timeline.

Hey @TwitterSupport, what is going on with the time line? Only very few tweets getting through. #twitterdown — Iuri Farenzena (@iurifarenzena) April 6, 2018

...did Twitter go down for everyone or was it just me? I will be deeply offended either way. — Rosie Fletcher (@rosieatlarge) April 6, 2018

So twitter is having an outage or yall just not tweeting? — ready teddy. (@ImTheNewKid) April 6, 2018

On average, 330 million people log on to the micro-blogging site on a monthly basis. The main issue being reported on Down Detector is the inability to refresh the timeline feature.

“Not loading new tweets,” one person commented.“Not seeing new posts here either, or only temporarily and then they disappear again when I renew,” another added. RT.com has reached out to Twitter for comment.