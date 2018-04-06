US sanctions target Russian people - Embassy in Washington
HomeWorld News

Twitter reportedly down in parts of North and South America, Europe

Get short URL
Twitter reportedly down in parts of North and South America, Europe
© Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Twitter has reportedly suffered an outage, with users in Western Europe, North America and parts of South America affected.

Down Detector, which provides updates on website malfunctions, reported issues for the social media platform just before 17:30 GMT.

It appears that some people have been unable to use Twitter, or at the very least see new posts on the platform.

A number of users, clearly capable of logging on, took to Twitter to announce the bizarre state of their timeline.

On average, 330 million people log on to the micro-blogging site on a monthly basis. The main issue being reported on Down Detector is the inability to refresh the timeline feature.

“Not loading new tweets,” one person commented.“Not seeing new posts here either, or only temporarily and then they disappear again when I renew,” another added. RT.com has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.