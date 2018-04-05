Massive blaze & thick smoke, as multi-story Istanbul hospital engulfed in fire (VIDEO)
The inferno broke out on the roof, but quickly spread through the building, local media reports. Several explosions have reportedly been heard at the scene, though the cause remains unknown.
A “large number” of firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. Photos and videos from the scene show thick black smoke and fire engulfing the hospital, while burning siding falls off the building.
All the patients of the hospital, except those in the intensive care unit, have been evacuated during the blaze, local media reported, citing the head of the fire brigade working at the scene.
The vicinity of the hospital has been cordoned-off by police and several buildings in the area were briefly evacuated, over fears the fire would spread. The blaze has been contained and no one was injured in the incident, according to preliminary reports.
