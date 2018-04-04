‘We won’t hold UK hostage over Brexit’: Spain hopes to finalize Gibraltar deal by October

Spain’s foreign minister says the country still wants to reclaim the British enclave of Gibraltar but has pledged that it won’t hold up the UK’s transition out of the European Union to realize its territorial ambitions.

"We recognize that Gibraltar was ceded to Britain more than 300 years ago but our aim is to recover it," Alfonso Dastis told Reuters. "However, we do not want to convert the conversation between the European Union and Britain into a hostage-type situation."

Dastis said that since January UK and Spanish officials have met a handful of times, and that both sides hope that bilateral negotiations will be complete by October, when the London and Brussels are expected to finalize the exit deal, ahead of Britain leaving the EU in March 2019.

"Our aspiration is that the bilateral agreement with Spain can be signed off the same time as the general agreement," said Dastis. "Things are progressing well so therefore we'd like to be optimistic."

Concern over the fate of the disputed territory was raised after a condition was inserted in the EU negotiations agreement, stipulating that no overall Brexit deal can be signed without bilateral agreement between Madrid and London over Gibraltar.

Known as Clause 24, it gives Madrid power to hinge the entire negotiation with the 500-million strong bloc on the fate of the Rock, which is inhabited by 30,000 English-speaking British passport holders.