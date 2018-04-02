Russia successfully test-fires new anti-ballistic missile (VIDEO)

The Russian military has successfully tested an upgraded anti-ballistic missile designed to destroy incoming warheads. The projectile is a component of the anti-ballistic missile (ABM) shield protecting Moscow.

Footage from the Russian Defense Ministry released on Sunday shows the Sary Shagan test range in Kazakhstan, where Russia usually tests its anti-ballistic missiles. The missile is seen soaring into the sky toward a target, leaving a plume of smoke in its path.

“A new upgraded anti-ballistic missile has successfully accomplished its task and struck a conventional target at the designated time,” Major General Andrey Prikhodko of the Russian Air Force said.

The ministry would not release any further details, including the exact type of the missile which was tested at Sary Shagan. The projectile is a component of the A-135 anti-missile shield designed to protect the Russian capital against nuclear strikes. It is comprised of dozens of interceptor missiles and sophisticated early warning radars.

In February, the Russian military successfully test-fired a new interceptor missile from the Sary Shagan test range. The interceptor was apparently the replacement for the 53T6 short-range anti-ballistic missiles, which serve as part of an ABM shield.

