First plane carrying Russian diplomats expelled from US arrives in Moscow

The first plane carrying 46 Russian diplomats who were ordered out of the US has arrived in Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene. The US chose to expel 60 diplomats and close Russia’s consulate in Seattle after allegations of Russian involvement in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in the UK. In a tit-for-tat response, Moscow expelled the same number of US diplomatic staff from Russia.