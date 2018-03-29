Moscow calls for meeting of OPCW on April 2 over ex-spy Skripal poisoning

Moscow is calling for a meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPWC) on April 2 to have “an honest conversation” on the Skripal case, Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, said.

Moscow suggested convening a meeting of the OPCW executive council on April 2, where it will bring up all questions, Lavrov said adding that if "our Western partners" dodge this, then it will be further "evidence" that everything that’s happened is a "provocation."

The FM again refuted Britain's accusations against Russia over poisoning the former double agent, saying that “never before have we witnessed such mockery of international law.”

According to Lavrov, Britain has no interest in establishing the truth in the Skripal case.

