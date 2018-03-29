WSJ issues embarrassing correction for claiming Moses struck ‘Iraq’ for water, not ‘a rock’

The Wall Street Journal issued what may be the best correction ever for a story, which quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying Moses brought water “from Iraq,” instead of from “a rock.”

The WSJ was trolled mercilessly on Twitter for the gaffe that had injected an unexpected geopolitical twist into the centuries-old Biblical tale, in which Moses struck a rock to extract water for the Israelites that were wandering the desert after the exodus from Egypt.

The paper quietly posted the correction on Tuesday, a day after the original article was published, but thankfully before Israel’s PM could be accused of completely misinterpreting the Passover holiday.

And for that error, the WSJ will not enter the Promised Land. https://t.co/F1xbqEiyF2 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 28, 2018

Correction - Moses brought water from the @TheRock — Eric Goldberg (@egoldy23) March 28, 2018

OK, Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, atheists -- the bar is set high here. Let's see you beat this. — Heather Hurlburt (@natsecHeather) March 28, 2018

While some users went to town with WSJ’s slip, others took the opportunity to reminisce about their personal favorite corrections of all time.

This is one of my favourite corrections pic.twitter.com/lWyq4fzn1d — fandabidozi (@i124nk8) March 28, 2018