WSJ issues embarrassing correction for claiming Moses struck ‘Iraq’ for water, not ‘a rock’
The WSJ was trolled mercilessly on Twitter for the gaffe that had injected an unexpected geopolitical twist into the centuries-old Biblical tale, in which Moses struck a rock to extract water for the Israelites that were wandering the desert after the exodus from Egypt.
An absolutely beautiful @WSJ correction today. Happy Passover! pic.twitter.com/U8W2sO6Dus— Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) March 28, 2018
The paper quietly posted the correction on Tuesday, a day after the original article was published, but thankfully before Israel’s PM could be accused of completely misinterpreting the Passover holiday.
Correction of the year, via @WSJpic.twitter.com/YiDvEXaVIK— David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) March 28, 2018
And for that error, the WSJ will not enter the Promised Land. https://t.co/F1xbqEiyF2— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 28, 2018
Correction - Moses brought water from the @TheRock— Eric Goldberg (@egoldy23) March 28, 2018
OK, Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, atheists -- the bar is set high here. Let's see you beat this.— Heather Hurlburt (@natsecHeather) March 28, 2018
While some users went to town with WSJ’s slip, others took the opportunity to reminisce about their personal favorite corrections of all time.
This is one of my favourite corrections pic.twitter.com/lWyq4fzn1d— fandabidozi (@i124nk8) March 28, 2018
That is very funny. From a colleague's story during my time at Wired. He spent so much time going over his recording of the interview but certain passages are always hard to make out. pic.twitter.com/lVJ0eckSYR— Ryan Tate (@ryantate) March 28, 2018
One of my favorites, from @nytimes, 1993 pic.twitter.com/M0Pnxiqs41— Mark Branch (@markaldenbranch) March 28, 2018