Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized with fever - reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to a hospital with a fever, local media have reported.

Netanyahu’s symptoms include high fever and coughing and are apparently due to complications of a streptococcal throat infection, a correspondent for the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

Breaking: PM @netanyahu @ hospital with “high fever and coughs”. According to his doctor its a strep throat complication — Noa Landau (@noa_landau) March 27, 2018

He is reportedly undergoing additional tests on the advice of his doctor.

