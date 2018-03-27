Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized with fever - reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to a hospital with a fever, local media have reported.

Netanyahu’s symptoms include high fever and coughing and are apparently due to complications of a streptococcal throat infection, a correspondent for the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

He is reportedly undergoing additional tests on the advice of his doctor.

