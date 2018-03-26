Footage from inside Kemerovo shopping mall shows scale of destruction (VIDEO)

A video showing emergency services in action inside the Kemerovo shopping mall has been released. The building was ravaged by a deadly blaze on Sunday, leaving more than 60 people dead.

The video was made public by Russia’s Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) and shows the aftermath of the inferno. Rescuers continued to work in the unsecure building despite the fact its roof and some floors had partially collapsed. The blaze has been confirmed as one of the deadliest in 100 years. As of Monday afternoon, the death toll was 64, including children.