DeleteFacebook? Assange never had account with ‘giant intel database controlled by megalomaniac’

In the fallout from the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica data mining scandal, Julian Assange has reminded his followers that it is highly unwise to trust all their personal data to a “megalomaniac” who calls his users “dumb f**ks.”

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange has voiced his support for thousands of Facebook users, who this week felt betrayed and went on to delete their social media accounts in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data gathering scandal, by going after the Facebook founder himself.

I have deleted my Facebook.



In fact, I never had one. Friends don't put their friends into a giant intelligence database controlled by a megalomaniac who calls his users "dumb fucks" for trusting him. pic.twitter.com/4KaUwRSLMm — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 23, 2018

