Shooting & hostage-taking at supermarket in south France, police op underway (WATCH LIVE)

Shooting and hostage-taking at a supermarket has been reported in southern France, local media say. Police have confirmed that the operation is underway.

WATCH LIVE pictures from the commune of Trebes in southern France, where a hostage situation is developing in a local supermarket following a shooting:

At least two people were injured inside the supermarket, Mayor of Trebes Eric Menassi told BFMTV, calling the situation “a terrible drama.”

The hostage-taker has claimed allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly known as ISIS) AFP cited the prosecutor’s office as saying.

Le preneur d'otages du supermarché à Trèbes près de Carcassonne se revendique de Daesch (parquet) #AFP — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) March 23, 2018

The man was shouting “Allahu Akbar” when he entered the supermarket, a witness told Europe 1.

According to an AFP source, an unidentified man entered the supermarket at about 11:00 local time. Shots were then heard in the area.

⚠️ Intervention de police en cours à #Trèbes dans l'#Aude. La priorité est à l'intervention des forces de police et de secours. Plus d'informations à venir sur ce compte, ne diffusez pas de rumeurs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M2t4mLccG0 — Ministère de l'Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) March 23, 2018

Minutes before the hostage situation began in the supermarket, a police officer was shot by a gunman while jogging in nearby Carcassonne commune, AFP reported. The shooter opened fire from his car. It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.