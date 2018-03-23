French Prime Minister says hostage-taking incident appears to be ‘terrorist act’
Shooting & hostage-taking at supermarket in south France, police op underway (WATCH LIVE)

© Reuters
Shooting and hostage-taking at a supermarket has been reported in southern France, local media say. Police have confirmed that the operation is underway.

WATCH LIVE pictures from the commune of Trebes in southern France, where a hostage situation is developing in a local supermarket following a shooting:

At least two people were injured inside the supermarket, Mayor of Trebes Eric Menassi told BFMTV, calling the situation “a terrible drama.”

The hostage-taker has claimed allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly known as ISIS) AFP cited the prosecutor’s office as saying. 

The man was shouting “Allahu Akbar” when he entered the supermarket, a witness told Europe 1.

According to an AFP source, an unidentified man entered the supermarket at about 11:00 local time. Shots were then heard in the area.

Minutes before the hostage situation began in the supermarket, a police officer was shot by a gunman while jogging in nearby Carcassonne commune, AFP reported. The shooter opened fire from his car. It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

