French Prime Minister says hostage-taking incident appears to be ‘terrorist act’
HomeWorld News

French Prime Minister says hostage-taking incident appears to be ‘terrorist act’

Get short URL
French Prime Minister says hostage-taking incident appears to be ‘terrorist act’
© Reuters
The incident in the southern French town of Trebes appears to be “a terrorist act,” the French Prime Minister said. Edouard Philippe added that counterterrorism investigators had taken over the probe into the ongoing situation.

The French top official said that at least one police officer was injured following the attack.

READ MORE: Supermarket hostage-taker in southwestern France claims allegiance to ISIS – local media 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
    العربيةespрусdefr
    инотвrтдruptly

    RT News App

    © Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.