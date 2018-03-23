French Prime Minister says hostage-taking incident appears to be ‘terrorist act’
The incident in the southern French town of Trebes appears to be “a terrorist act,” the French Prime Minister said. Edouard Philippe added that counterterrorism investigators had taken over the probe into the ongoing situation.
The French top official said that at least one police officer was injured following the attack.
