Erdogan: Syria’s Afrin city center ‘entirely under control,’ Kurds ‘fled’ (VIDEOS)

The Turkish military and allied forces have taken full control of the Syrian city of Afrin, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday. Kurdish YPG forces had previously maintained control of the area.

The pro-Turkish forces entered the city before dawn and faced no resistance from Kurdish fighters, who had already withdrawn, according to reports. Erdogan said in a televised speech this morning that all measures would be taken to protect Afrin’s residents. He praised the "heroic" actions of the armies, Turkey's NTV reports.

Erdogan said that Turkey and its allies have not invaded Afrin, but rather “saved” the city from the “oppression” of terrorists. “This operation has shown the whole world that Turkey sides with the oppressed,” he said, as cited by Rudaw.

The Turkish Army released a number of videos and photos reportedly from inside Afrin. The footage shows tanks rolling down the street, as soldiers wave Turkish and FSA flags.

Afrin şehir merkezinden ilk görüntüler. pic.twitter.com/DQdGzWSAmr — TSK (@TSKGnkur) March 18, 2018

Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli praised Turkey’s “hero” army. Writing on Twitter, Canikli said that Turkish forces in Syria guarantee “peace, security and peace” for Turkey and the region.

Kahraman ordumuz, dün olduğu gibi bugün de ülkemiz ve bölge ülkeleri için huzur, güvenlik ve barışın teminatı olmaya devam etmektedir. — Nurettin Canikli (@nurettincanikli) March 18, 2018

The Turkish operation was conducted in coordination with the Free Syrian Army (FSA). FSA fighters encountered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) as they entered the city, Turkish state media Anadolu Agency reported.

Afrin şehir merkezine Türk Bayrağının çekilmesi. pic.twitter.com/oVEzkpk3y5 — TSK (@TSKGnkur) March 18, 2018

On January 20, Turkey launched a cross-border offensive into Syria, with the aim to dislodge Kurdish “terrorists” from Afrin. The assault, codenamed Operation Olive Branch, has strained relations between Ankara and Washington. The Kurdish YPG are key US allies in the fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), but Ankara views them as an offshoot of the terrorist-designated Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Pres. @RT_Erdogan pledges return of Afrin refugees and stabilization of the city including humanitarian and infrastructural support by Turkey. — Kasım İleri (@kasimileri_) March 18, 2018

Kurdish forces claimed earlier this week that Turkey’s bombardment of the city had forced 10,000 civilians to flee their homes over the course of two days. On Thursday, Turkey dismissed a non-binding resolution approved by the European Parliament that called for a halt to Ankara’s military offensive in northern Syria, saying it demonstrated “clear support” for militants.

Photos have emerged purporting to show FSA fighters tearing down a statue of assassinated Iraqi Kurdish journalist Kawa Garmeyani in the town center. Many social media users condemned it as an act of vandalism.