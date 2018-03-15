Turkish bombardment in Syria’s Afrin displaced 10,000 in 2 days – Kurdish YPG

The Turkish bombardment in Syria’s Afrin region has pushed around 10,000 people to flee their homes in two days, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Thursday. “The airstrikes and artillery shelling have not calmed down,” Reuters quoted Birusk Hasaka, the YPG spokesman in Afrin, as saying. On Thursday, Turkey slammed a motion approved by the European Parliament that calls for a halt to Ankara’s military offensive in northern Syria, saying it demonstrated “clear support” for militants. The non-binding motion also urges Turkey to remove its troops from Afrin, where Ankara is targeting the YPG militia.