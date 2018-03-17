Moscow summons UK envoy amid Skripal poisoning row & expulsion of diplomats

Britain’s ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. The move is reportedly linked to London’s expulsion of Russian diplomats in the Sergei Skripal poisoning row.

Bristow arrived at the ministry on Saturday, according to witnesses. The meeting will almost certainly focus on Moscow’s response to London’s claims that Russia is behind the alleged poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former double agent, and his daughter, Yulia, on March 4 in Salisbury, UK.

On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally ordered the suspected nerve agent attack – a claim Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called “shocking and unforgivable.”

“Sooner or later the British side would have to present some kind of comprehensive evidence [of Russia’s involvement], at least, to their partners [France, the US, Germany], who declared solidarity with London in this situation,” Peskov added.

Moscow has repeatedly offered its full cooperation in investigating the incident, which London claims involved a Soviet-era nerve agent called Novichok. Both nations are members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which means that London is obliged to include Moscow in the investigation.

