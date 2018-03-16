Moscow investigating murder attempt on Skripal’s daughter & ex-Aeroflot official’s death in UK

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases into the attempted murder of Yulia Skripal, daughter of poisoned double agent Sergei Skripal, and the suspected murder of businessman Nikolay Glushkov in London.

Yulia Skripal was visiting her father, former double agent Sergei Skripal, when the two were poisoned by what the UK claims was a Soviet-era nerve agent. The incident caused a massive diplomatic row between London and Moscow and saw the UK impose sanctions against Russia. However, London has refused to share details of the case or provide any evidence to Moscow, despite Yulia Skripal being a Russian citizen.

READ MORE: ‘Nice young man seeks place in history but lacks upbringing’: Lavrov on Williamson ‘shut up’ remark

Earlier, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov expressed belief that "sooner or later the British side would have to present some kind of comprehensible evidence [of Russia’s involvement], at least, to their partners [France, the US, Germany], who declared solidarity with London in this situation.”