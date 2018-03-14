UN Security Council meets to discuss Skripal case (WATCH LIVE)

Members of the United Nations Security Council are holding an extraordinary meeting called for by the UK. It was organized to discuss the alleged nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The UK envoy to the UN has said that his government finds the Russian state “responsible for the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal," calling it an “unlawful use of force” in the sovereign territory of another UN member state.

Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 3. British authorities claim both were poisoned with a Soviet-engineered nerve agent called Novichok. Both remain in critical condition in hospital.

“Based on the knowledge that Russia has previously produced this agent the UK government concluded that Russia was responsible for this attack,” said Jonathan Allen, UK's envoy to the UN.

“Russia did not declare Novichok agents or the facilities required to produce it. We know from expert testimony that such facilities existed under the Soviet Union.”

“The investigation by the UK government found the Russian state responsible for the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia. The attack was an unlawful use of force and a violation of article two of the UN charter,” the British envoy says. The British representative added that his government has not yet received a “meaningful response.”

US Representative to the UN Nikki Haley said the Council supported the US claims, saying, "the assassination in Salisbury is part of an alarming rise in the use of chemical weapons." She went on to talk about the use of chemical weapons in Syria and North Korea.

Haley said that if the Russians want the US government to stop criticizing them, Moscow should stop using chemical weapons to kill enemies, and stop supporting Assad.

“We have full confidence in the British investigation," French representative Francois Delattre said. "Here we have reached a new stage, namely the use of a substance that was never declared to the OPCW. France will never accept impunity for those who use chem weapons.”

Representatives from Equatorial Guinea, Poland and Bolivia among others, called for restraint but backed the UK’s investigation.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would respond to any formal request but argued that Moscow has yet to receive any official, direct contact from London regarding the case.

“Allegations, not confession, are merely the queen of evidence of the UK,” Lavrov said, adding, “we will uphold international law and we don’t see that our British partners have any arguments on the case.”

For Russia to consider such allegations, the UK must make them via the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Moscow has repeatedly and definitively denied any involvement in the alleged attack.

