‘Breaking point in relations with US’ – Turkish FM

Turkey is “at breaking point in relations with the US,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. The two major NATO partners have recently been at loggerheads over various issues.

“People in Turkey have a very negative attitude towards the US because it doesn’t keep its word [and] constantly lies,” Cavusoglu stated addressing the students at Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Tuesday.

The relations between our countries are “at breaking point,” he said, reminding that back in February both states had established working groups to normalize bilateral ties.

Cavusoglu was apparently referring to teams set up earlier over the escalation in Manbij, where Turkey is currently conducting a military operation against the US-backed Kurds.

Cavusoglu has repeatedly stated that strained relations between the allies are heading towards a critical juncture. The two sides “will either fix these relations or they will break [down] completely,” he said back in February. Ankara felt provoked by US military support for the Kurdish forces in Syria, including the YPG. Turkey considers the YPG an arm of the PKK movement, dubbed a terrorist organization by Ankara. Washington, however, promised to cease armed support for the Kurds earlier this year.

