Circus at the British Parliament – Russian Foreign Ministry reacts to May's words on Skripal case

A spokesperson for the Russian Foreign ministry called the hearing at the British parliament on Skripal case a circus show.

"The conclusion is obvious: this is another information and political campaign, based on provocation," said Maria Zakharova, commenting on the words of Theresa May.

Zakharova's comments come after May said earlier on Monday that the "attempted murder" of Skripal was either "a direct act by the Russian State against our country, or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others."

May said that the Russian ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office, and that he must explain which explanation is the correct one. The ambassador has until the end of Tuesday to respond, according to May. If he does not give a "credible response," the UK will conclude that the attack involved "unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom." In that case, May said she will return to the House of Commons to outline retaliatory proposals.

Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter have been in critical condition in hospital since March 4, when they were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury.

"Before creating new fairy tales, let somebody in the kingdom tell us what was the result of the previous investigations into the Litvinenko, Berezovsky and Perepilichny cases," Zakharova suggested.

