Chinese lawmakers vote to remove presidential term limits

The Chinese National People's Congress has approved the removal of presidential term limits. The move potentially allows the incumbent leader, Xi Jinping, to remain as president for life.

The constitutional amendment that removes the previous two-term limit was passed by Chinese lawmakers on Sunday. The draft was approved almost unanimously, with only two ‘no’ votes and three abstentions among almost 3,000 delegates of the National People's Congress, according to Reuters.

Last month, the Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party proposed scrapping the constitutional clause limiting the terms of office for the president and vice president.

When the amendment was still under discussion, US President Donald Trump reportedly praised the move towards a potential “president for life” in China.

“I think it's great. Maybe we'll give that a shot some day,” Trump is said to have commented at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

However, he later insisted that the comments were merely a joke.