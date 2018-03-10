1,000s of pro-life activists take to the streets of Dublin (PHOTOS)

Thousands of pro-life activists took to the streets of Ireland’s capital Dublin, to protest an upcoming referendum which, in the event of a ‘Yes’ vote, will relax one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world.

The number of protesters at Saturday's march conflicts widely. While some organisers claim that up to 100,000 people from all over the island turned up, pro-choice activists say the number was less than 10,000.

Irish state broadcaster RTE leads with the headline: “Tens of thousands march in favour of retaining Eighth Amendment.” However, within the copy RTE concedes that “In excess of 15,000 people attended the rally.”

Official confirmation 100,000 Rallying today March 10th!! Could you ask for a better Mothers Day gift! #savethe8th#save8rally#Mothersdaypic.twitter.com/msjHbsmfm8 — Life Institute (@lifeinstitute) March 10, 2018

The “eighth amendment” is a reference to a clause inserted into the Irish constitution in 1983, which was designed to enshrine the equal right to life of the mother and her unborn child.

Our final averaged estimate has came in at 8,930. #Save8Rally is reporting 100,000 in attendance. 6 times what is Merrion Square is capable of holding. Images show low density crowds @rtenews@IrishTimes@thejournal_iepic.twitter.com/mbA1FqPsTL — Workers Solidarity (@WSMIreland) March 10, 2018

The May referendum could allow authorities to change its wording. In the event of a Yes vote, the government has said it will begin drafting legislation to grant unrestricted access, up to 12 weeks into a woman's pregnancy, for those who want to have an abortion.

The rally attracted people from all over the country and some from overseashttps://t.co/JZJtcrcffv — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 10, 2018

On International Women's Day (March 8), thousands of pro-choice activists took to the city’s streets to campaign for the legal and safe termination of pregnancies.

Incredible turnout at #RepealThe8th March and stirring, moving and inspiring speeches - we are on our way and totally determined pic.twitter.com/QDE8pCLOEZ — Ailbhe Smyth (@ailbhes) March 8, 2018

It fills our hearts to see all of these people out in support of this movement. There have been solidarity events all over the country. In every town and village throughout Ireland people are calling out for much-needed change. It is time. #RepealThe8th#IWD2018#VotesForRepealpic.twitter.com/RUKjhNd4cG — Abortion Rights IE (@freesafelegal) March 8, 2018

Huge crowd at pro-choice rally in Dublin this eve #RepealThe8thpic.twitter.com/hmK3KBCx5D — Conor Humphries (@conorhumphries) March 8, 2018

Abortion has long been a divisive issue on the once staunchly Catholic island. A complete ban was rescinded in 2013, however access to abortion is still extremely limited. At present, terminations are only permitted in cases where the mother’s life is deemed to be in danger.

