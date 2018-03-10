Robot’s Rubik’s revenge: Cult cube torn asunder in lightning fast solution bid (VIDEOS)

Readers of a certain age will, at some point in their lives, have become so frustrated trying to solve the classic 80s Rubik’s Cube puzzle that they’ve flung it against a wall. This video finally offers some payback.

If you too have experienced this rage, you’ll undoubtedly enjoy watching a robot try to solve one so fast that the distinctly-colored cube explodes. Finally, justice for enraged cube players everywhere.

The device, built by engineers Ben Katz and Jared Di Carlo specifically to smash the previous robo world record at completing the cube, did its job in another instance with incredible precision. Their machine solved the puzzle in a mind-boggling time of 0.38 seconds.

The dynamic duo’s device broke the previous record of 0.637 seconds set by Infineon Technologies AG’s Sub1 high performance robot back in November 2016. Comparatively, mere humans take a relative age to solve the cube. In October 2017, Korean wunderkind SeungBeom Cho set a new world record of an incredible 4.59 seconds.