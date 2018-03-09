Explosion near Afghan mosque kills 7, injures 22

An explosion at a security checkpoint near a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul has killed at least seven people and injured 22 others. It’s believed to have been caused by a suicide bomber, according to Reuters.

The blast occurred about 300 meters from the Mosalla-e-Mazari area in Kabul’s PD6 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Interior's Deputy Spokesman Nusrat Rahimi, who informed TOLO news.

The attack appeared to target a crowd, including senior government officials, which had gathered at a Shiite mosque to celebrate the anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari’s death, the former leader of Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

The blast is the latest in a string of deadly attacks across the Afghan capital. Less than two weeks ago Taliban militants attacked an army outpost, killing 18 government soldiers, while a suicide bomber killed three and injured five others in Kabul’s Shashdarak area near the NATO headquarters.

In January Taliban gunmen killed 20 people at Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel in an assault which led to a 12-hour standoff between gunmen and security forces. One week later more than 100 people were killed and 235 others injured in the capital when an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area.

