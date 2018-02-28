Heroic Russian firefighters revive ‘lifeless’ cat after tragic apartment blaze (VIDEO)

Heartrending footage of dedicated firefighters performing CPR on a cat while its frantic owner looks on has been captured by Ruptly video crew. The episode occurred after a fire in Volgograd, Russia, which claimed three lives.

READ MORE: ‘Rainbow’ halos light up Brazilian skies following staggering celestial event (VIDEO)

The emergency responders remain remarkably calm and professional as they carry out chest compressions and administer oxygen to the seemingly lifeless feline. All the while its visibly distressed owner pleads with them to continue treatment.

Rescued from the blaze at a high-rise apartment block, the cat suffered severe smoke inhalation. Despite this, and after almost two minutes of non-stop resuscitation efforts, the ginger cat begins breathing freely again and ‘meows’ as it returns to the arms of its relieved owner.

The deadly fire, which broke out on Monday, was eventually brought under control by firefighters.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!