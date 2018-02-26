Task of rebuilding Syria laid bare in staggering Aleppo drone footage (VIDEO)
The Syrian civil war and fighting against terrorist groups has scarred the country, leaving much of it in ruins. Yet, there are also talks about reconstruction. Footage taken in Aleppo shows the extent of the daunting task.
Several years of heavy clashes have leveled infrastructure, as can be seen in new drone footage captured above Aleppo. Flattened buildings and strewn rubble are spread as far as the eye in the sky can see, highlighting just how much of a gargantuan task awaits those who eventually step in to rebuild the once-prosperous nation.
