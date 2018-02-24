UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolution on Syria ceasefire

After several days of tense behind-the-scenes negotiations, the UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution proposing a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire in Syria.

“It would be naive to think that internal Syrian questions can be solved by a resolution,” said Russia’s Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, who said Moscow “supported the intentions” behind the document, but that no ceasefire was possible “without agreement from warring parties.”

Nebenzia criticized the “occupational ambitions” of the US-backed coalition, and said that foreign-backed militias bore responsibility for the humanitarian crisis that the resolution, adopted by 15 votes to none, was written to address.

He also restated earlier accusations that the West was conducting a “propaganda campaign” against the government forces in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, where fighting has intensified over the past week.

The UN Security Council was to vote on the resolution proposed by Sweden and Kuwait on Friday, but the 15-member body faced intense diplomatic negotiations, with the Russian delegation seeking amendments to the document. Moscow argued that the initial text was “utopian” as the US-led coalition in Syria does not provide any guarantees that militants controlling the area would observe the ceasefire.

The Russian side has also stressed that the real goal of the document was to pin the blame for the escalation of violence on the Syrian government and potentially prepare the ground for regime change.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW