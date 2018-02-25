7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS
The quake took place at a depth of 35 kilometers, according to USGS and just 10 kilometers, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Its epicenter was in a mountainous region around 40 kilometers north of Mount Bosavi, an extinct volcano.
Prelim M7.5 earthquake New Guinea, Papua New Guinea Feb-25 17:44 UTC, updates https://t.co/IcwTaekjId— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) February 25, 2018
It’s not yet clear what the extent of the damage is, or if there are any injuries or fatalities from this latest seismic event.
major #earthquake shakes New Guinea, Papua New Guinea 8 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/HtPQp2TBkOpic.twitter.com/Ef7lue5Ir2— EMSC (@LastQuake) 25 февраля 2018 г.
Papua New Guinea lies on the Ring of Fire, a notoriously seismic zone across the northern, eastern and western boundaries of the Pacific ocean. In January 2017, it suffered a 7.9 magnitude earthquake, leading to warnings of a tsunami.