Spectacular light pillars illuminate St. Petersburg skies (PHOTOS)
Residents of Russia’s ‘Venice of the north’ awoke early on Saturday morning to find the skyline glittering with strange colors. Yellow, red, blue and green laser-looking columns were visible across the city. At first, people thought that they were witnessing the northern lights, but the pattern of the luminescence suggested a different phenomenon.
The beauty, witnessed and admired by thousands, was in fact a rare atmospheric optical phenomenon caused by the freezing temperatures. Called a 'light pillar', the bright occurrence is caused by the interaction of light with ice crystals that are densely packed in the atmosphere of the cold air. With thermometers hovering around -20 Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) this time of the year, the light show is likely to come back to St. Petersburg
...Сначала я подумала что меня глючит, но потом, позвав мужа, поняла что глючит небо)) Очень красивое явление..как то уже я с ним сталкивалась..были думки что Северное сияние, но не то немного..потом думали что метеоритные дожди, тоже нее..но потом погуглили и нашли ответ..Световые столбы! Возникают при температуре ниже минус 20ти, когда в атмосфере образуется огромное количество ледяных кристалов, способны отрожать световые лучи..ну много еще показателей и бла- бла..но красиво! Очень) и необычно для Питера..явление продержалось минут 30 и исчезло само собой🌠❄☄ А я задубела это фотать)🌌 @vyborgskiy_rayon @ozerki_spb #этопитер#зимнийпите#природноеявление#световыестолбы#шик
