Spectacular light pillars illuminate St. Petersburg skies (PHOTOS)

FILE PHOTO © Roman Pinchuk / Sputnik
Russia’s St. Petersburg has witnessed an incredible light show by mother nature, which illuminated the sky with bright columns of light, turning the city into a winter wonderland.

Residents of Russia’s ‘Venice of the north’ awoke early on Saturday morning to find the skyline glittering with strange colors. Yellow, red, blue and green laser-looking columns were visible across the city. At first, people thought that they were witnessing the northern lights, but the pattern of the luminescence suggested a different phenomenon.

The beauty, witnessed and admired by thousands, was in fact a rare atmospheric optical phenomenon caused by the freezing temperatures. Called a 'light pillar', the bright occurrence is caused by the interaction of light with ice crystals that are densely packed in the atmosphere of the cold air. With thermometers hovering around -20 Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) this time of the year, the light show is likely to come back to St. Petersburg

...Сначала я подумала что меня глючит, но потом, позвав мужа, поняла что глючит небо)) Очень красивое явление..как то уже я с ним сталкивалась..были думки что Северное сияние, но не то немного..потом думали что метеоритные дожди, тоже нее..но потом погуглили и нашли ответ..Световые столбы! Возникают при температуре ниже минус 20ти, когда в атмосфере образуется огромное количество ледяных кристалов, способны отрожать световые лучи..ну много еще показателей и бла- бла..но красиво! Очень) и необычно для Питера..явление продержалось минут 30 и исчезло само собой🌠❄☄ А я задубела это фотать)🌌 @vyborgskiy_rayon @ozerki_spb #этопитер#зимнийпите#природноеявление#световыестолбы#шик

