Russia’s FSB foils terrorist plot in St. Petersburg
The Russian Security Service (FSB) say they have prevented a string of terrorist attacks targeting public places and public transport. A suspect from Central Asia has been detained.
Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the suspect, for fear of compromising the ongoing investigation.
In December, seven alleged supporters of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) were apprehended on suspicion of plotting attacks across St. Petersburg.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW