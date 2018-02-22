US Embassy in Montenegro issues alert about ‘active security situation’
The US mission in the capital of Montenegro has urged people to avoid the area amid unconfirmed reports of a grenade attack in the vicinity of the diplomatic premises.
“The US Embassy in Podgorica advises US citizens there is an active security situation at the US Embassy in Podgorica,” the US embassy in Montenegro said. “Avoid the Embassy until further notice.”
#Podgorica Bačena bomba na ambasadu Amerike, ima stradalihhttps://t.co/hpgpVU4wO2pic.twitter.com/LzcPiKMWjn— Cafe del Montenegro (@cafemontenegro) February 22, 2018
DETAILS TO FOLLOW