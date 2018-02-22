US Embassy in Montenegro issues alert about ‘active security situation’
HomeWorld News

US Embassy in Montenegro issues alert about ‘active security situation’

Get short URL
US Embassy in Montenegro issues alert about ‘active security situation’
The US mission in the capital of Montenegro has urged people to avoid the area amid unconfirmed reports of a grenade attack in the vicinity of the diplomatic premises.

“The US Embassy in Podgorica advises US citizens there is an active security situation at the US Embassy in Podgorica,” the US embassy in Montenegro said. “Avoid the Embassy until further notice.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.