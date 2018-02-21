Pro-govt Syrian convoy tried to enter Afrin, retreated to east of Aleppo - Erdogan spokesman

A pro-Syrian government convoy that attempted to enter Afrin has been met by Turkish artillery fire, forcing it to retreat, a spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The attempt was thwarted on Tuesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, warning that any further such steps would lead to “very serious consequences.”

The statement confirms previous Turkish media reports on the convoy’s retreat from the northern Kurdish-held region of Afrin, which has been targeted by Ankara as part of its Olive Branch operation against Kurdish militia in Syria. Footage emerged on Tuesday showing a convoy of fighters waving Syrian flags, moving towards the conflict zone.

MORE TO FOLLOW