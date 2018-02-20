Pro-govt Syrian fighters begin entering Kurdish Afrin despite Turkish threats – Syrian TV
The pro-government fighters were filmed entering the village of Nubul in some 20 pickup trucks. An RT source on the ground has confirmed the movement of troops to Afrin.
A reporter at the scene for Syrian state agency SANA that the area where the fighters arrived has already been targeted by an attack from the Turkish side.
The moment when #Syrian militias entered #Afrin while ago. pic.twitter.com/N3GFv0mhld— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) February 20, 2018
The deployment comes after a reported deal between Damascus and Kurdish authorities, which sought the involvement of the central government amid a continued fight against Turkey and the militias supported by Ankara.
Turkish officials earlier warned that their forces would lay siege to the city of Afrin if pro-Damascus fighters show up there.
Pro-regime people's militias sent earlier today as "reinforcements" to #Afrin are shown here turning back on their heels at the #Zyara#YPG Asayish Crossing.— Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) February 20, 2018
Was it all a propaganda stunt?! pic.twitter.com/jUvVRcHhyu