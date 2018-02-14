WATCH: Is this the most extreme 'satisfaction challenge' yet? (VIDEO)

A group of ice swimmers have just completed what may be the most extreme “satisfaction challenge” yet.

The challenge mostly involves people from Russia, Eastern Europe and Asia uploading footage of themselves gyrating to the 2003 hit song 'Satisfaction’ while in various scenarios. A quick YouTube search shows seamstresses, boiler manufacturers, “tankers” and so-called “horsemen” taking part.

However, a group of Russian ice swimmers from Irkutsk, eastern Siberia, may have taken the internet challenge to a whole new level. The group braved -15C (5F) temperatures to jump into an ice hole - and looked pretty pleased while doing it.

It’s unlikely the group will face the same backlash felt by Russian air cadets, who got themselves into much hotter water by producing their own version of the music video by Italian DJ Benny Benassi.

The sexually suggestive video, featuring members of the Russian aviation institute twerking and eating bananas in various forms of undress, did not go down well with the conservative-learning organization and was quickly removed from YouTube.

