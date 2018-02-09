Argentinian town bombarded with giant hailstones (VIDEOS)

Villa Carlos was hit with massive hailstones on Thursday, sending residents of the Argentinian region of Córdoba running for cover.

People shared videos of the snowball-sized hailstones online and described the thunderous noise they made as they hit the ground.

The hail fell for about half an hour in the town of Carlos Paz, damaging a number of trees in the process. In San Antonio de Arredondo, several houses experienced damage caused by the unusual weather.

En mi corta edad NUNCA VI que cayeran semejantes PIEDRAS (en seco). Y escuchen como explotan! (Parecen bombas). #VillaCarlosPazpic.twitter.com/2CmSdez1mS — Cocó ✨ (@DaiisAndres) February 8, 2018

Director of Civil Defense for Córdoba Diego Concha told the media that some of the stones were the size of tennis balls, Resumen De La Region reports.

The National Meteorological Service sent out an alert for "strong storms" in the area but the weather has since passed.

