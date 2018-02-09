Argentinian town bombarded with giant hailstones (VIDEOS)
People shared videos of the snowball-sized hailstones online and described the thunderous noise they made as they hit the ground.
The hail fell for about half an hour in the town of Carlos Paz, damaging a number of trees in the process. In San Antonio de Arredondo, several houses experienced damage caused by the unusual weather.
Granizo en Villa Carlos Paz @todonoticiaspic.twitter.com/RJakJjW8sl— Leonardo Orozco (@LeoOrozco3105) February 8, 2018
En mi corta edad NUNCA VI que cayeran semejantes PIEDRAS (en seco). Y escuchen como explotan! (Parecen bombas). #VillaCarlosPazpic.twitter.com/2CmSdez1mS— Cocó ✨ (@DaiisAndres) February 8, 2018
Director of Civil Defense for Córdoba Diego Concha told the media that some of the stones were the size of tennis balls, Resumen De La Region reports.
The National Meteorological Service sent out an alert for "strong storms" in the area but the weather has since passed.
En ocho cruz pic.twitter.com/kloAgpFw49— NicoMartinez (@nicomartinezfe) February 8, 2018
Meteoritos o granizo en Carlos Paz? @granizoCordobapic.twitter.com/ZB8gYPfzlP— Diego Bollo (@diegobollo) February 8, 2018
