Barrage of golf ball-sized hail pummels southeastern Siberia (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A severe hailstorm has hit the Republic of Khakassia in southeast Siberia, Russia, with golf ball-sized hailstones piercing windows and roofs and damaging property. Terrified residents have posted photos of the icy onslaught from the sky on social media.

The hail struck near the Bele Lake in the village of Shira on Thursday, local media reported.

Some of the hailstones were truly immense. One person uploaded a photo showing a ball fitting in her palm. She explains to her friends on Instagram this was a “medium-sized” hailstone, leaving social media to wonder what the big ones looked like.

А на озере Беле град прошел😱#красноярск , что у вас там происходит?! То впервые за сто лет +40, то теперь вон какие кадры шлют🙈... #алебеле A post shared by Наталья Каптелинина StepByStep (@natalya_stepbystep) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

“How did you survive?” one person logically asked under the photo.

Many people on social media mourned the crops killed by the pummeling.

“It all happened in an hour. And soon [the meteorologists] predict sun and heat later,” one person wrote.

Это не самое страшное ,что может случится в жизни 🙈в шира только что прошёл град , всем огородным посадкам пришёл капец , ливень сверху залил , все ранетки и другой урожай лежат на полу ((( все это прошло за час , а завтра будет опять солнце и жара 🌞😉👍🏻#шира#град#21июня# A post shared by Жанна (@zhannameng) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Other photos show car windows and the roofs of buildings that were literarily pierced by the hail.

Нормальное Сибирское лето :) 22 июня, озеро Белё. Хакасия #хакасия #белё #лето #град A post shared by Инна (@inna24krsk) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

“Are we having some kind of a climate change?” wondered another person, who posted a terrifying video showing giant hail ricocheting from the ground and hitting a tent.

In the meantime, meteorologists warn that this may not be the last hailstorm to hit the area. According to the local weather service, on Saturday, wind speeds could reach 25 meters per second (56mph), while temperatures are expected to reach 35 °C (95°F).

Градом таких размеров побило вчера в Хакасии машину моих родителей,в результате 7 вмятин и трещина на лобовом стекле((( не знаю как вы,а я такого ещё не видела#хакасия #озеробеле A post shared by Анастасия Гаус (@anastasgaus) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Russia is experiencing an usually cold summer, with some cities even seeing July snow and winter temperatures. Meanwhile, Europe is suffering from extreme heat.