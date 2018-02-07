Park benches or ski chairs? Parisians dodge snowy mayhem with slalom fun (VIDEO)

Paris is under a thick blanket of snow and city transport has come to an icy halt – meaning locals must be creative to get around the capital.

Huge traffic jams and curtailed train services have afflicted the city, which has been put on a snow and black ice warning until late Wednesday. Even the Eiffel Tower has shut down until further notice.

Due to weather conditions, the Eiffel Tower is closed for the moment until early afternoon. Follow the situation on our Twitter and Facebook feeds. #eiffeltower#ParisSousLaNeigepic.twitter.com/p1ZNFCv1Mg — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) February 7, 2018

En ce moment || La perturbation neigeuse commence à se désactiver. Encore quelques chutes de neige attendues sur le bassin parisien et la Normandie. #VigilanceOrange toujours en cours, restez informés ▶️ https://t.co/KA0Ij27Eeapic.twitter.com/Zz5VjsjeNs — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) February 7, 2018

Never ones to waste a good snowfall however, avid skiers and snowboarders were spotted utilizing the post-blizzard landscape at Montmartre, a steep hill some 130 meters (430ft) high in northern Paris.

Skiers turned the large hill into an slalom obstacle course by zig-zagging through, and over, park benches.

City officials have been accused of being unprepared for the intense snowfall, with a lack of salt and snow ploughs blamed for gridlock spanning more than 430 miles, reports France 24.

