Park benches or ski chairs? Parisians dodge snowy mayhem with slalom fun (VIDEO)

© Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
Paris is under a thick blanket of snow and city transport has come to an icy halt – meaning locals must be creative to get around the capital.

Huge traffic jams and curtailed  train services have afflicted the city, which has been put on a snow and black ice warning until late Wednesday. Even the Eiffel Tower has shut down until further notice.

Never ones to waste a good snowfall however, avid skiers and snowboarders were spotted utilizing the post-blizzard landscape at Montmartre, a steep hill some 130 meters (430ft) high in northern Paris.

Skiers turned the large hill into an slalom obstacle course by zig-zagging through, and over, park benches. 

City officials have been accused of being unprepared for the intense snowfall, with a lack of salt and snow ploughs blamed for gridlock spanning more than 430 miles, reports France 24.

