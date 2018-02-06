Smashing: RT's 360 space video captures first-ever badminton tournament on ISS

It’s no moonwalk, but the international space community has reached another milestone - in the form of the first ever interstellar badminton tournament.

The sports spectacular was filmed as part of RT’s ‘Space 360’ project showcasing life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in panoramic 3D video.

The 54th expedition crew played the groundbreaking tournament over a series of doubles matches, a feat which was equated to “putting a flag on Mars” by ISS commander Alexander Misurkin.

In a battle for the ages, Russian cosmonauts Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov squared off against American astronauts Joseph Acaba and Mark Wanda High, as well as Japan’s Norishige Kanai for the inaugural title of space badminton champion.

The spacemen have to tackle the lack of gravity as well as their ISS crewmates, striking the shuttlecock from all angles as their bodies drift in the weightless atmosphere. The team say the sport has been a great pastime on their days off and also cite the exercise and hand-eye coordination training as benefits of playing the game.