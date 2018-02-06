Jet slides on runway & bursts into flames at airshow (PHOTO, VIDEOS)

A South Korean single-seater aircraft skidded off the runway and burst into flames in front of a stunned crowd of spectators during the 2018 Singapore Airshow.

The aircraft caught fire after crashing into the grass verge on runway 1 while taking off from Changi Airport at about 1:30 pm local time Tuesday, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. The authority is investigating the incident.

The plane was representing the South Korean aerobatic team, The Black Eagles, in the flying display portion of the show. The aircraft suffered a burst tire during take off and flipped over as a result, reports The Strait Times, which published a reader’s footage of the harrowing moment.

The shocked audience looked on as airport emergency services rushed to extinguish the blaze. Luckily the pilot managed to escape with minor injuries.

Several arriving and departing flights in Changi Airport were delayed while authorities spent several hours removing the aircraft and clearing its debris from the runway.

The Black Eagles aerobatic crew were also scheduled to perform during Wednesday’s show, but have pulled out of the line-up, according to a statement from Official Singapore Airshow Facebook page.

