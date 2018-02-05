Street violence in Philadelphia after Super Bowl as fans fill streets

A blast of unknown origin has occurred in Philadelphia and several people have reportedly been injured in street violence amid celebrations of the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Celebrations of the historic Super Bowl victory of the Philadelphia Eagles led to havoc on Sunday night, as cheering crowds began turning a car upside down and an explosion hit the city.

Some people said on Twitter that Antifa activists had joined the rallies, attaching a video of men apparently attempting to hang an uprooted traffic light from a lamp post.

Earlier, a wild crowd reportedly attacked police, throwing bottles at them and forcing the officers to put on their helmets. One policeman was run over, according to social media reports.

This is riveting. Bottles being thrown. Helmets going on. These first responders have their hands full. And now there was an explosion. #PhillyPoliceScanner — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 5, 2018

Some shops were attacked by a wild mob, as the fans smashed windows and began looting.