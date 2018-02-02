WATCH RT's last interview with late 'Fidelito' Castro, Fidel's eldest son
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, the eldest son of Cuban revolution icon Fidel, took his own life after a battle with depression. Watch "Fidelito" talk about the fate of revolutions and revolutionaries, in this 'Worlds Apart' interview.
A prominent nuclear scientist in Cuba, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart was also a believer in the idea of letting Cubans decide for themselves which path they want their country to take. He sat down with Oksana Boyko in 2013 to discuss the difference between orchestrated and real revolutions.