Clandestine sex doll brothel opens in Paris (PHOTO)

France’s first so-called sex doll brothel is operating in secret within the 14th Arrondissement of Paris – where clients can engage in virtual reality romps with silicone mannequins.

The bohemian quarter of the city is home to cultural sights such as the Paris catacombs and the Vladimir Lenin Museum. But now a new agency, Xdolls, has opened an establishment in the area where people can get around French laws banning payment for sex services.

Xdolls say clients can book time with silicone casts such as Sofia, Kim and Lily – a 26kg doll said to have “a big chest” and be the “most manageable” in the secretive brothel.

READ MORE: Moaning sex doll joins ‘weird’ interview on UK morning TV show (VIDEO)

“We offer private relaxation areas, equipped with a TV screen and an audio headset (for VR), to make your appointment with the doll of your choice comfortable. In addition, if you make your payment by credit card, only a discreet and undetectable mention will appear on your bank statement,” the Xdolls website states.

Due to the niche services provided, the brothel does not give away its location and instead informs clients of the address when they make a booking. According to Xdolls, an hour with one doll can cost between €89-120.

READ MORE: ‘Sexbots are coming’: Scientists say ‘digisexuals’ inevitable as more people bond with robots

The sex doll market has hit the headlines in recent months over debate regarding its future – sex robots. According to author’s of the Journal of Sexual and Relationship Therapy, the technology is on the way and will result in “intense” relationships between humans and robots.

However, it’s also been suggested the products could lead to social isolation and even reinforce abusive behaviour.